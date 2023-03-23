News

NEW MODELS

Volkswagen takes on Tesla with new affordable EV

VW’s ID. 2all concept, priced at roughly R460,520, boasts 450km of range and a spacious design to bring electric mobility to the masses

23 March 2023 - 08:28 Stefan Nicola
The ID. 2all concept is as spacious as the Golf and as inexpensive as the Polo. Picture: SUPPLIED
The ID. 2all concept is as spacious as the Golf and as inexpensive as the Polo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen unveiled an affordable electric vehicle (EV) that’s a couple of years away from production, putting Europe’s largest carmaker on a collision course with Tesla.

The compact ID. 2all concept previews a car costing less than €25,000 (roughly R460,520) that VW is readying for the European market in 2025. The maker of the Golf hatchback — which was knocked off its perch atop sales charts last year — said on Wednesday the EV will be as spacious as that model and as inexpensive as the Polo.

“We are implementing the transformation at pace to bring electric mobility to the masses,” VW brand chief Thomas Schäfer said.

The ID. 2all will offer a range of up to 450km.
The ID. 2all will offer a range of up to 450km.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen urgently needs a people’s car for the electric age. It’s struggled to keep pace with Tesla’s EVs and needs to halt sales declines in China, where domestic manufacturers led by BYD have stepped up their game. An electric model that comes even remotely close to the success of the Golf — VW has produced more than 35-million units — would do wonders for the brand.

The ID. 2all’s debut in Hamburg adds to a busy week for VW. On Monday, the German company announced plans to build a battery factory in Canada — its first outside Europe and the country’s biggest-ever auto investment. On Tuesday, the manufacturer increased its rolling five-year spending plan some 13% to €180bn (roughly R3.5-trillion), with more than two-thirds going to software and EVs.

While Tesla has dominated the first phase of the EV shift, CEO Elon Musk has left an opening for incumbents by taking time to pad out the company’s line-up.

Tesla last launched a new passenger vehicle — the Model Y — in 2020, and it’s only made minor cosmetic changes to the Model 3 since the sedan went into production almost six years ago. It’s unclear when the $25,000 model Musk first teased in 2020 will be ready.

The minimalist cabin features driver-assistance features and an overhauled in-car infotainment system. Notice the pause/play pedals – a fun touch.
The minimalist cabin features driver-assistance features and an overhauled in-car infotainment system. Notice the pause/play pedals – a fun touch.
Image: Supplied

The ID. 2all boasts 450km of range, driver-assistance features and an overhauled in-car infotainment system. VW said the front-wheel drive vehicle takes design cues from the Polo, Golf and Beetle.

Building an EV affordable enough for the mass market has been the auto industry’s white whale. With batteries remaining expensive and EV production still scaling up, cheap electric cars have mostly been limited to short-range mini models in China that are unlikely to catch on in most of the rest of the world.

VW’s existing line-up of EVs includes the ID.3 sedan, ID.4 and ID.5 sport utility vehicles (SUVs), and the ID. Buzz minibus. It’s going to introduce an updated version of the ID.3, a long-wheelbase ID. Buzz and an ID.7 saloon this year and is also working on an electric model priced below €20,000 (roughly R390,641).

Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

New BMW 5 Series will have i5 electric model

The battery-powered 5 Series is expected to have serious horsepower when it is launched in October
Life
1 week ago

SA debut of Lexus RZ 450e confirmed for 2024

Thje model marks the first application of Lexus’ e-Axles — compact motor units that work in conjunction with new DIRECT4 all-wheel drive electronic ...
Life
1 week ago

Porsche, Ferrari e-fuel push at heart of EU engine debate

The luxury sports car makers are seeking a carveout for synthetic electrofuels from the EU’s planned 2035 ban on new internal combustion engine ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
How Credit Suisse fell from grace
News
2.
Volkswagen takes on Tesla with new affordable EV
News
3.
Bomb cyclone pummels San Francisco, causing ...
News
4.
Bosses realise most meetings are a waste of time ...
News
5.
India’s grow-your-own diamonds gain ground as US ...
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.