Starbucks faces investor pressure for audit of union tactics
Proxy vote on workers’ rights proposal will take place at company’s annual meeting
Does Starbucks play fair with its unions? The coffee giant may have to hire an independent auditor to answer that question, depending on the results of a proxy vote at its annual meeting.
After allegations of illegal anti-union tactics by Starbucks during a flurry of organising at its stores, a group of shareholders filed the workers’ rights proposal at the Seattle-based company. Investors will vote on the resolution. Though it is non-binding, if a proxy proposal gets more than 30% support, a company generally responds...
