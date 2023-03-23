Problem should have been fixed in 2008, says Public Investment Corporation energy specialist
Blackouts have reduced the potential size of SA’s economy by almost a fifth since they started being imposed around 2008, according to an energy specialist at Africa’s biggest fund manager.
Outages can be expected every week this year and if the inadequate electricity generation situation is not addressed the prospects for economic growth will be dismal, Lungile Mashele, sector specialist for energy and infrastructure at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), told a conference in Johannesburg on Thursday. ..
Power cuts reduced potential size of SA economy by a fifth, says PIC
