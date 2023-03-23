Sheikh Jassim of Qatar and Briton Jim Ratcliffe are the only two parties to have publicly declared interest but it’s still possible others will bid
It needs to change the terms of its existing bonds to bring them closer to European standards
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
For years Amazon.com’s aggressive growth strategy has enabled the stock to command a hefty premium to big tech peers. But with its expansion slowing, investors are now balking at paying up for the e-commerce giant.
While Amazon’s valuation has dropped significantly along with the rest of the Big Tech group, it’s still by far the most expensive at 34 times profits expected over the next 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That at a time when its growth is slowing sharply: analysts estimate revenue will expand just 8% this year, compared with an average of 24% over the past five years...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Investors balk at Amazon’s pricey stock
At a time when its growth is slowing sharply, analysts estimate revenue will expand only 8% this year
For years Amazon.com’s aggressive growth strategy has enabled the stock to command a hefty premium to big tech peers. But with its expansion slowing, investors are now balking at paying up for the e-commerce giant.
While Amazon’s valuation has dropped significantly along with the rest of the Big Tech group, it’s still by far the most expensive at 34 times profits expected over the next 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That at a time when its growth is slowing sharply: analysts estimate revenue will expand just 8% this year, compared with an average of 24% over the past five years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.