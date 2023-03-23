Sheikh Jassim of Qatar and Briton Jim Ratcliffe are the only two parties to have publicly declared interest but it’s still possible others will bid
Ford Motor predicts that losses in its electric vehicle (EV) business will grow to $3bn in 2023 as its spends big on new models and factories. The deficit matches its accumulated EV losses over the past two years.
The vehicle maker issued guidance on Thursday for its EV unit as well as the performance of its traditional internal combustion engine and commercial operations as it moves to begin reporting financial results by business unit rather than region. The company is keeping its profit forecast for the current year unchanged. ..
Ford’s losses from electric vehicles are piling up
The vehicle maker predicts red ink of $3bn for EVs this year, but the rest of its business will remain strong
