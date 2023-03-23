Finnish President Sauli Niinisto signs law on accession to Nato

Membership is set to enable Nato to start securing the area around the Baltic Sea amid Russia's war in Ukraine
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto signed the law that allows Russia’s neighbour to join Nato once its missing ratifications — from Hungary and Turkey — are completed in the coming weeks.
The president signed the bill on Thursday in Helsinki, after it was passed by the parliament earlier this month. Hungary is slated to vote on the ratification of Finland’s application next week, while Turkey has said it will do so before its parliament goes on recess ahead of the May 14 elections...
