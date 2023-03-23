News

Back to the printer after start-up’s rocket fails to reach orbit

Relativity upbeat that critical data collected on Terran 1 proves 3-D printing can work in space travel

BL Premium
23 March 2023 - 15:07 Loren Grush

Launch start-up Relativity Space’s mostly 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket failed to reach orbit after suffering an issue in midflight. 

After successfully launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday night, an anomaly cropped up after the rocket’s stages separated. A live stream of the launch showed the ignition of the upper-stage engine seeming to cut out early. Still, the Relativity team ended coverage on a positive note, saying the company collected critical data to prove that its 3D-printed manufacturing technique works...

