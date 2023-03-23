The International Aviation Women’s Association says accountability is needed to deliver gender parity in the industry where women hold just 13% of executive posts
A move to a US listing may not be the quick fix investors are hoping for; business fundamentals may have more to do with valuation disparity than geography
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Airlines should financially reward managers who hire more women, said the International Aviation Womens Association (IAWA), after industry data showed almost zero progress towards gender parity in the past four years.
Women typically hold just 13% of executive posts at carriers, even fewer than in financial services firms, Bloomberg analysis showed last month. The proportion of female pilots, technicians or CEOs wallows at less than 10%, according to a 2022 report by the US government’s Women in Aviation Advisory Board (WIAAB). ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Airlines urged to financially incentivise managers to hire more women
The International Aviation Women’s Association says accountability is needed to deliver gender parity in the industry where women hold just 13% of executive posts
Airlines should financially reward managers who hire more women, said the International Aviation Womens Association (IAWA), after industry data showed almost zero progress towards gender parity in the past four years.
Women typically hold just 13% of executive posts at carriers, even fewer than in financial services firms, Bloomberg analysis showed last month. The proportion of female pilots, technicians or CEOs wallows at less than 10%, according to a 2022 report by the US government’s Women in Aviation Advisory Board (WIAAB). ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.