Bomb cyclone pummels San Francisco, causing flight delays and power outages

Northern California has been hit by storms known as atmospheric rivers since late December, bringing flooding rains and record snowfall across the Sierra Nevada

22 March 2023 - 15:21 David R. Baker, Mark Chediak and Karen Breslau

A bomb cyclone slammed into northern California, packing hurricane-like winds that toppled power lines, shattered windows in downtown San Francisco and caused a big rig to overturn on the Bay Bridge to Oakland.

Heavy rain and wind gusts as strong as 129km/h lashed the region, upending travel and leading to at least one death in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. A flood advisory has been in effect in the Bay Area throughout the morning, the National Weather Service’s local office said. ..

