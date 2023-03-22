Companies such as Google, Meta and Apple want Congress to curb the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act as they work to renew the law
Top tech companies are mounting a push to limit how US intelligence agencies collect and view texts, emails and other information about their users, especially American citizens.
The companies, including Alphabet’s Google, Meta Platforms and Apple, want Congress to limit Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, as they work to renew the law before it expires at year’s end, according to three people familiar with the discussions. ..
Big Tech pushes to limit spy law
