Regulator cites the complexity and unusual nature of the crash that killed 132 in March 2022
A spam tsunami is headed for inboxes as senders start using ChatGPT
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ CEO says the UK tech company will consider listing on a foreign exchange, amid growing scrutiny of London’s position as a global financial centre.
Gordon Sanghera also said he expects the business to become a takeover target...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
UK tech company Oxford Nanopore open to ditching its London listing
Group CEO Gordon Sanghera says it will consider any appropriate market amid growing pressure on UK exchanges
Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ CEO says the UK tech company will consider listing on a foreign exchange, amid growing scrutiny of London’s position as a global financial centre.
Gordon Sanghera also said he expects the business to become a takeover target...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.