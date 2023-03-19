For 166 years Credit Suisse helped position Switzerland as a linchpin of international finance
Credit Suisse, once one of the stalwarts of the global financial system, is no more.
After tense talks over the weekend, UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse in an all-share deal for about $3.25bn (R60bn) , less than the market value of troubled US lender First Republic Bank. The government-brokered sale marks the Swiss bank’s final fall from grace, succumbing to a crisis of confidence that threatened to spread to global financial markets. ..
How Credit Suisse fell from grace
While the decay was years in the making, the end came quickly
