How Credit Suisse fell from grace

While the decay was years in the making, the end came quickly

21 March 2023 - 09:12 Marion Halftermeyer and Myriam Balezou

Credit Suisse, once one of the stalwarts of the global financial system, is no more. 

After tense talks over the weekend, UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse in an all-share deal for about $3.25bn (R60bn) , less than the market value of troubled US lender First Republic Bank. The government-brokered sale marks the Swiss bank’s final fall from grace, succumbing to a crisis of confidence that threatened to spread to global financial markets. ..

