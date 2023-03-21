Buyers of a car equipped with an illegal gadget have a right to compensation if it causes damage
Mercedes-Benz Group suffered a setback in a dispute at the EU’s top court over its duty to compensate owners of cars equipped with illegal computer technology that overrides antipollution systems to protect components at low temperatures.
In a suit referred from a court in Germany, the owner of a Mercedes car equipped with a so-called defeat device, complained that the vehicle violated rules regulating the emissions of pollutant gases. The case stems from a series of clashes in the aftermath of the diesel scandal that has roiled carmakers in Germany...
EU top court rules against Mercedes over defeat device
