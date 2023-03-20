China accused of stalling with probe into Boeing ‘murder-suicide’

Regulator cites the complexity and unusual nature of the crash that killed 132 in March 2022
Chinese authorities said they need more time to determine why a China Eastern Airlines jet ploughed into a hillside near Wuzhou a year ago, killing all 132 people on board, months after preliminary evidence suggested the pilot intentionally crashed the plane.
The probe into the incident involving the Boeing 737-800 is continuing, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Monday, citing the complexity and unusual nature of the crash. More analysis is required, the regulator said. ..
