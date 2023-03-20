The carmaker aims to keep reducing costs, avoid processes with environmental and health risks, and cut reliance on commodities most susceptible to price swings
Tesla’s ambition to remove rare earths from future models has producers in the sector reeling, but it also should spur global efforts to deliver alternatives for electric car motors that rely on the materials.
Model 3 and model Y powertrains have already reduced consumption of heavy rare earths by a quarter, and Tesla’s next drive unit includes a permanent magnet motor that does not use any of the materials, Colin Campbell, vice- president of powertrain engineering, said during the company’s investor day early in March...
Tesla steps up its drive to cut out rare earths
The carmaker aims to keep reducing costs, avoid processes with environmental and health risks, and cut reliance on commodities most susceptible to price swings
