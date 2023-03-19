News

Credit Suisse aimed to cut 9,000 jobs before rescue

That’s only the beginning, with one person estimating the final toll could be a multiple of that number

BL Premium
20 March 2023 - 09:16 Marion Halftermeyer and Myriam Balezou

Even before Credit Suisse Group’s government-brokered takeover, the Swiss lender was in the process of cutting 9,000 jobs in an effort to save itself.

That’s only the beginning after rival UBS Group agreed to buy the troubled bank, according to people familiar with the discussions, with one person estimating the final toll could be a multiple of that number. ..

