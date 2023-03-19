The biggest economies will use different approaches to keep prices in check and manage contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the crisis at Credit Suisse Group
A spam tsunami is headed for inboxes as senders start using ChatGPT
However, Foxconn has made grand predictions for its vehicle business, saying it will generate $33bn in annual revenue by 2025
Even before Credit Suisse Group’s government-brokered takeover, the Swiss lender was in the process of cutting 9,000 jobs in an effort to save itself.
That’s only the beginning after rival UBS Group agreed to buy the troubled bank, according to people familiar with the discussions, with one person estimating the final toll could be a multiple of that number. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Credit Suisse aimed to cut 9,000 jobs before rescue
That’s only the beginning, with one person estimating the final toll could be a multiple of that number
Even before Credit Suisse Group’s government-brokered takeover, the Swiss lender was in the process of cutting 9,000 jobs in an effort to save itself.
That’s only the beginning after rival UBS Group agreed to buy the troubled bank, according to people familiar with the discussions, with one person estimating the final toll could be a multiple of that number. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.