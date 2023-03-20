The biggest economies will use different approaches to keep prices in check and manage contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the crisis at Credit Suisse Group
Central banks in Africa’s biggest economies are poised to raise interest rates in March to contain sticky inflation and deter a sell-off in their assets exacerbated by the collapse of US lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and stress at Credit Suisse Group.
Nigeria, SA, Egypt, Morocco and Kenya are projected to raise borrowing costs in the next two weeks. Monetary authorities in countries such as Ghana and Angola, where inflation is on a downswing, are predicted to hold. Six smaller African economies will stake out different approaches to bring prices under control and deal with the contagion caused by the global banking crisis. ..
African central banks set to lift rates to battle inflation and avoid sell-off of assets
