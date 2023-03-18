Buffett talks to Biden’s people about banking sector investment

Billionaire investor has a history of stepping in to aid banks in crisis
Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett has been in touch with senior officials in President Joe Biden’s administration in recent days as the regional banking crisis unfolds.
There have been multiple conversations between Biden’s team and Buffett in the past week, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The calls have centred on Buffett possibly investing in the US regional banking sector, but the billionaire has also given advice and guidance more broadly about the turmoil.
Buffett has a long history of stepping in to aid banks in crisis, leveraging his cult investing status and financial heft to restore confidence in ailing firms. Bank of America won a capital injection from Buffett in 2011 after its stock plunged amid losses tied to sub-prime mortgages. Buffett also tossed a $5bn lifeline to Goldman Sachs in 2008 to shore up the bank after Lehman Brothers’ collapse.
Representatives for Berkshire Hathaway and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Officials at the US treasury department declined to comment.
US regulators unveiled extraordinary measures to assuage customers last weekend, promising to fully pay out uninsured deposits in the failed banks. Shares in regional banks continued to fall this week on fears the pain would spread.
Biden’s team, wary of political blowback, has moved to orchestrate backstops that do not require direct government spending from taxpayers, including the Federal Reserve’s actions. Big US banks voluntarily deposited $30bn to stabilise First Republic Bank this week, a move regulators described as “most welcome”.
Any investment or intervention from Buffett or other figures would continue that playbook, looking to stem the crisis without direct bailouts.
