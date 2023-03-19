Survey shows many Zoom calls and project updates could disappear without any negative effect
Amazon’s efforts to minimise its taxes in the EU were given a code name evocative of a spy thriller with British agent 007, according to an EU lawyer, who claimed the arrangements broke the bloc’s state aid rules.
“Project Goldcrest — it sounds like the title of a James Bond movie, but it is not. It’s the name Amazon gave to a complex tax construction by which it fundamentally reorganised its global business,” European Commission attorney Paul-John Loewenthal told a hearing at the EU’s top court on Thursday. ..
Amazon tax structure like something out of a Bond Movie, EU says
The EU is appealing a defeat inflicted by a lower court, which overturned a decision to force the ecommerce firm to pay back about R5bn of tax breaks regulators deemed to be an unfair subsidy
