US Fed moved too late on SVB

US justice department and the Securities and Exchange Commission are probing SVB’s downfall

18 March 2023 - 09:14 Hannah Levitt, Sridhar Natarajan and Saleha Mohsin

Just over a year before Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse threatened a generation of technology start-ups and their backers, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco appointed a more senior team of examiners to assess the firm. They started calling out problem after problem.

As the upgraded crew took over, it fired off a series of formal warnings to the bank’s leaders, pressing them to fix serious weaknesses in operations and technology, according to people with knowledge of the matter...

