US justice department and the Securities and Exchange Commission are probing SVB’s downfall
Just over a year before Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse threatened a generation of technology start-ups and their backers, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco appointed a more senior team of examiners to assess the firm. They started calling out problem after problem.
As the upgraded crew took over, it fired off a series of formal warnings to the bank’s leaders, pressing them to fix serious weaknesses in operations and technology, according to people with knowledge of the matter...
US Fed moved too late on SVB
