The Diia app is used for everything from domestic identification services to tracking Russian soldiers
Ukrainian officials are planning to share the technology underlying a popular app Diia, used for everything from domestic identification services to tracking Russian soldiers, with other governments in an attempt to help them offer similar tools to their citizens.
Diia was launched in 2020 as way for Ukrainians to store passports, sign documents, pay taxes, register newborns, apply for unemployment benefits and exchange a driver’s licence. It’s also part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s push to reduce corruption in the government. Electronic services help tackle graft by leaving out public officials who might seek bribes to perform tasks like issuing permissions or certificates for citizens, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister and the minister of digital transformation. ..
Ukraine plans to export Diia app technology to other governments
