SVB was the biggest bank to fail in more than a decade, with about $209bn in total assets as of the end of 2022, the FDIC said
Silicon Valley Bank’s former parent company filed for bankruptcy a week after a run on deposits prompted regulators to seize its banking unit.
SVB Financial Group listed assets and liabilities of as much as $10bn each in a Chapter 11 petition filed in New York. Broker-dealer SVB Securities and venture capital arm SVB Capital aren’t included in the filing, according to a statement. ..
SVB’s parent company goes bankrupt
