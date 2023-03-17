A year ago, Saudi Arabia pledged to invest $10bn in Egypt, but so far the country has delivered only $1.3bn
Egypt said it’s willing to do whatever it takes to make Saudi Arabia feel at ease with increasing investment in the crisis-hit country, a move to secure funding that may be vital to arrest an economic decline.
Egyptian finance minister Mohamed Maait said the North African nation is “keen to support everything that is required to increase Saudi investments,” amid Egypt’s “unprecedented support for the local and foreign private sector”, according to a statement Friday. ..
Egypt to go all out to woo Saudi funding
