Boeing and Airbus are increasingly looking to India for highly skilled, low-cost engineers to meet a boom in demand for aircraft and expand their manufacturing presence in the world’s fifth-largest economy.
Airbus plans to hire 1,000 people in India this year out of 13,000 globally. Boeing and its suppliers, which already employ about 18,000 workers in the nation, have been growing by about 1,500 staff every year, the US jet manufacturer’s India head Salil Gupte told Bloomberg News in an interview. ..
Boeing and Airbus on hiring spree in India
With about 1.5-million engineering students graduating annually, the country has a rich source of talent for plane makers
