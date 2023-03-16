News

UK to follow allies with TikTok ban

Restriction will apply to devices used by civil servants and ministers

16 March 2023 - 17:35 Joe Mayes

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is poised to ban the use of the Chinese social media app TikTok on government phones over security fears, a person familiar with the matter said.

The restriction will apply to devices used by civil servants and ministers, according to the person, who requested anonymity discussing a policy that has yet to be announced. Cabinet office minister Oliver Dowden was scheduled to make a statement to the House of Commons on the “security of government devices” in the early afternoon...

