Restriction will apply to devices used by civil servants and ministers
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is poised to ban the use of the Chinese social media app TikTok on government phones over security fears, a person familiar with the matter said.
The restriction will apply to devices used by civil servants and ministers, according to the person, who requested anonymity discussing a policy that has yet to be announced. Cabinet office minister Oliver Dowden was scheduled to make a statement to the House of Commons on the “security of government devices” in the early afternoon...
UK to follow allies with TikTok ban
