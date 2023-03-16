The ending of the contract would provide a rare opportunity for rivals to gain market share
Glencore is willing to walk away from a $16bn deal to buy aluminium from Russia’s top producer, in a move that would distance itself from one of its biggest rivals.
Under the company’s current policy of not doing any new business with Russia, it won’t renew a deal with United Co Rusal International when that expires next year, according to Glencore CEO Gary Nagle. ..
Glencore won’t renew Rusal aluminium deal as things stand
The mining giant has said it will only do new business with Russia if asked to by governments
