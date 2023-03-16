Glencore is willing to walk away from a $16bn deal to buy aluminium from Russia’s Rusal, in a move that would distance itself from one of its biggest rivals.
Glencore is willing to walk away from a $16bn deal to buy aluminium from Russia’s top producer, in a move that would distance itself from one of its biggest rivals.
Under the company’s current policy of not doing any new business with Russia, it will not renew a deal with United Company Rusal International when that expires next year, according to Glencore CEO Gary Nagle. The trading house introduced that policy a month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but continued to honour existing contracts...
Glencore willing to exit $16bn aluminium deal with Russia’s Rusal
The mining giant has said it will only do new business with Russia if asked to by governments
