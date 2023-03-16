Restriction will apply to devices used by civil servants and ministers
Glencore CEO Gary Nagle said his company is the cheapest way to buy exposure to a coming copper boom as he predicted a renewed spree of deal-making in mining.
The mining industry had largely turned its back on big-ticket deals after a series of disastrous transactions at the height of the last commodity boom, but a looming shortage of metal needed for the green energy transition is likely to drive a new wave of consolidation, Nagle said in an interview last week...
Glencore is the cheapest copper business, says CEO
Gary Nagle says the company has a huge stockpile amid shortage of critical minerals
