News

Glencore is the cheapest copper business, says CEO

Gary Nagle says the company has a huge stockpile amid shortage of critical minerals

BL Premium
16 March 2023 - 17:31 Thomas Biesheuvel and Will Kennedy

Glencore CEO Gary Nagle said his company is the cheapest way to buy exposure to a coming copper boom as he predicted a renewed spree of deal-making in mining.

The mining industry had largely turned its back on big-ticket deals after a series of disastrous transactions at the height of the last commodity boom, but a looming shortage of metal needed for the green energy transition is likely to drive a new wave of consolidation, Nagle said in an interview last week...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.