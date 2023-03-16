Restriction will apply to devices used by civil servants and ministers
Baidu debuted China’s answer to ChatGPT via a recorded video, disappointing investors hoping for a real-time demonstration of the country’s highest-profile entry in a race to dominate transformative technology.
Billionaire founder and CEO Robin Li took to a Beijing stage to introduce his company’s “Ernie Bot”, a landmark moment for a search leader that’s struggled in recent years to revitalise growth. But instead of putting the service through its paces in real time, he talked over a scripted video of interactions with the AI. Baidu’s shares fell 6.4% in Hong Kong, wiping out about $3bn of value. ..
Baidu shares drop after AI chatbot ‘Ernie’ debut disappoints
Beijing firm in lead in frenzied AI chatbot race in China
