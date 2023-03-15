When paired with this week’s CPI and turmoil in the banking sector, the data presents a tricky picture for Federal Reserve officials
US producer prices unexpectedly declined in February after downward revisions to the prior month, pointing to an easing of cost pressures in corners of an economy still battling the highest inflation in a generation.
The producer price index (PPI) for final demand fell 0.1% from the prior month and increased 4.6% from a year earlier, according to data out Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI was unchanged from a month earlier...
US producer prices fall more than expected
PPI for final demand fell 0.1% from the prior month and increased 4.6% from a year earlier
US producer prices unexpectedly declined in February after downward revisions to the prior month, pointing to an easing of cost pressures in corners of an economy still battling the highest inflation in a generation.
The producer price index (PPI) for final demand fell 0.1% from the prior month and increased 4.6% from a year earlier, according to data out Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI was unchanged from a month earlier...
