News

US producer prices fall more than expected

PPI for final demand fell 0.1% from the prior month and increased 4.6% from a year earlier

BL Premium
15 March 2023 - 20:10 Reade Pickert

US producer prices unexpectedly declined in February after downward revisions to the prior month, pointing to an easing of cost pressures in corners of an economy still battling the highest inflation in a generation.

The producer price index (PPI) for final demand fell 0.1% from the prior month and increased 4.6% from a year earlier, according to data out Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core PPI was unchanged from a month earlier...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.