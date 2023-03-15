News

Taxpayers consider vote-shedding for ANC in 2024, poll shows

Poll finds 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC

15 March 2023 - 21:47 Paul Richardson

More than half of the country’s taxpayers want to vote the ANC out of power in 2024’s elections because of rolling blackouts, a survey shows.

An online poll of almost 1,500 adults last month found that 65% of middle-income earners are seriously considering not voting for the ANC in next year’s general elections, according to a BrandMapp-Silverstone report published on the website of Cape Town-based consultancy WhyFive...

