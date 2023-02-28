Unions and left-wing parties plan nationwide strikes and marches ahead of a crucial parliamentary vote on raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64
From the moment you step through the entrance, Atlantis the Royal puts on a show. Water pours down inside glass walls, while fire periodically flashes up. The pressure to post to Instagram is immediate, because you’ve arrived at the self-titled “most ultraluxury” resort in the world.
This isn’t the world, though. It’s Dubai, where “ultraluxury” has a specific meaning and nouveau riche aesthetics are giddily embraced. Wealth like this was made to flaunt, not accrue silently in savings accounts. Ultraluxury is over-the-top, clad with gold and marble. ..
Spoilt at Atlantis the Royal, Dubai’s ‘most ultraluxury hotel’
Nouveau riche aesthetics are giddily embraced here
