Unions and left-wing parties plan nationwide strikes and marches ahead of a crucial parliamentary vote on raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64
European countries risk losing sight of financial wisdom while following the US's corporate welfare free-for-all
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
South Korea will join its largest companies including Samsung Electronics to pour about $422bn into areas such as chips and electric vehicles in its most aggressive effort yet to win a heated global race for tech supremacy.
The government will focus support on chips, batteries, robots, electric vehicles, displays and biotechnology in an investment plan through 2026, President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday. The blueprint includes the creation of hubs housing chipmaking mega-plants, design houses and material suppliers to bolster the country’s own supply chain...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
South Korea invests $400bn to boost chip and e-vehicle tech
The blueprint includes the creation of hubs housing chipmaking mega-plants, design houses and material suppliers
South Korea will join its largest companies including Samsung Electronics to pour about $422bn into areas such as chips and electric vehicles in its most aggressive effort yet to win a heated global race for tech supremacy.
The government will focus support on chips, batteries, robots, electric vehicles, displays and biotechnology in an investment plan through 2026, President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday. The blueprint includes the creation of hubs housing chipmaking mega-plants, design houses and material suppliers to bolster the country’s own supply chain...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.