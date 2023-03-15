News

South Korea invests $400bn to boost chip and e-vehicle tech

The blueprint includes the creation of hubs housing chipmaking mega-plants, design houses and material suppliers

15 March 2023 - 09:42 Sohee Kim and Sam Kim

South Korea will join its largest companies including Samsung Electronics to pour about $422bn into areas such as chips and electric vehicles in its most aggressive effort yet to win a heated global race for tech supremacy.

The government will focus support on chips, batteries, robots, electric vehicles, displays and biotechnology in an investment plan through 2026, President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday. The blueprint includes the creation of hubs housing chipmaking mega-plants, design houses and material suppliers to bolster the country’s own supply chain...

