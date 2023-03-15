SA stocks lose nearly R1-trillion in longest slide since 2018

Joburg benchmark erases last of its gains for 2023
A global slump in stocks dragged SA’s benchmark equity index lower for a seventh day on Wednesday, the longest losing streak for the market since October 2018.
The FTSE/JSE Africa all share index fell as much as 3.2%, its sharpest intraday drop in more than eight months. The benchmark index’s slump has wiped about R1-trillion ($54bn) off the value of stocks during its seven-day slide. The gauge has also erased the last remaining gains it had posted for this year...
