HSBC buyout of Silicon Valley Bank ‘a calculated risk’

The deal was signed in a rush, but was motivated by a wish to do the right thing for the British economy, and was greeted with cautious optimism by UK tech investors

15 March 2023 - 17:08 Katherine Griffiths

When acquiring a bank over a weekend, certain details might slip. In the case of HSBC snapping up Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB’s) UK arm that includes the specifics of what was bought.

Having finalised a deal to take on the stricken lender early on Monday for just £1, HSBC began the detailed work of looking through SVB UK’s books later that day, according to a person familiar with the matter...

