French unions to hold mass walk-outs over Macron’s retirement-age plans

Unions and left-wing parties plan nationwide strikes and marches ahead of a crucial parliamentary vote on raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64

15 March 2023 - 10:30 Samy Adghirni and William Horobin

French unions are holding mass strikes and protests on Wednesday against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age, seeking to put pressure on legislators as the parliamentary process reaches its climax. 

The demonstrations coincide with a joint parliamentary committee meeting that will draft a bill for a final vote on Thursday. The reform’s core principle of raising France’s minimum retirement age to 64 from 62, which sparked the backlash, isn’t expected to change. ..

