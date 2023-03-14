News

ESG fund managers burnt by SVB’s governance flaws in latest market meltdown

ESG funds exposed to Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse show the danger of focusing too much on environmental factors and not enough on social and governance

15 March 2023 - 09:34 Alastair Marsh and Saijel Kishan

After being caught on the wrong side of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine and the Adani scandal, hundreds of ESG fund managers are now dealing with the sting of having misjudged Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). 

About 915 funds registered under EU regulations as either “promoting” ESG or declaring it as their “objective” are exposed — directly or indirectly — to the now-collapsed bank, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. ..

