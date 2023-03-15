News

Argentina’s 100% inflation opens the door for a presidential upset

Javier Milei is known for his rage-filled rhetoric calculated to shock

BL Premium
15 March 2023 - 23:24 Patrick Gillespie and Ignacio Olivera Doll

An outsider candidate for Argentina’s presidency is gaining traction by tapping into voter anger at rampant inflation. 

With no sign of relief in sight, Javier Milei, an economist-turned-congressman best known for his combative television appearances, senses an opening for his brand of rage-filled rhetoric. A Donald Trump acolyte with a reputation for political theatrics over policy specifics, pollsters say his challenge needs to be taken seriously going into October’s elections...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.