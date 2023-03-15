With the country in economic turmoil, fiery radical conservative Javier Milei is climbing in the polls ahead of elections for the top job
An outsider candidate for Argentina’s presidency is gaining traction by tapping into voter anger at rampant inflation.
With no sign of relief in sight, Javier Milei, an economist-turned-congressman best known for his combative television appearances, senses an opening for his brand of rage-filled rhetoric. A Donald Trump acolyte with a reputation for political theatrics over policy specifics, pollsters say his challenge needs to be taken seriously going into October’s elections...
Argentina’s 100% inflation opens the door for a presidential upset
Javier Milei is known for his rage-filled rhetoric calculated to shock
