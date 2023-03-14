Cryptocurrency climbs above $26,000 on growing optimism the digital-asset sector will weather the recent turmoil
Wall Street may be grappling with financial fallout from a new banking crisis, but the beast of persistent and elevated US inflation is proving tough to tame.
Underlying consumer price growth accelerated in February, with Americans continuing to experience the sting of rising rents and sticky prices for services. Over the past year, a key housing category — which includes everything from actual rents to what a homeowner would charge in rent to hotel stays — climbed a record 8.2%...
US inflation proves tough to tame
Underlying consumer price growth accelerates in February, with rising rents and sticky prices for services
