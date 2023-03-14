Cryptocurrency climbs above $26,000 on growing optimism the digital-asset sector will weather the recent turmoil
South Korea will reconsider its plan to raise the maximum working hours to 69 a week after its “MZ Generation” of millennials and Generation Z balked at the idea that many see as destroying a healthy work-life balance.
The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed relevant agencies to reconsider plans to revise the present cap of 52 hours and “communicate better with the public, especially with Generation Z and millennials,” press secretary Kim Eun-hye said on Tuesday. ..
South Korea dials back on 69-hour working week
Pushback comes from younger workers who could hold the key to the People Power Party securing a parliamentary majority
