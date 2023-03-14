News

Load-shedding plans ready to protect food supply, says Didiza

Measures have been taken to ensure abattoirs can continue operating and animal vaccines are protected

14 March 2023 - 20:10 S'thembile Cele

The government has contingency plans in place to safeguard key food production facilities against an escalation in power cuts that are already at record levels, agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza says. 

The country has been subjected to rolling blackouts since 2008 because state power utility Eskom has been unable to meet demand from its old and poorly maintained plants. The problem has escalated since 2022, raising concerns that food security is at risk. ..

