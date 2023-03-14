Cryptocurrency climbs above $26,000 on growing optimism the digital-asset sector will weather the recent turmoil
The government has contingency plans in place to safeguard key food production facilities against an escalation in power cuts that are already at record levels, agriculture, land reform & rural development minister Thoko Didiza says.
The country has been subjected to rolling blackouts since 2008 because state power utility Eskom has been unable to meet demand from its old and poorly maintained plants. The problem has escalated since 2022, raising concerns that food security is at risk. ..
Load-shedding plans ready to protect food supply, says Didiza
Measures have been taken to ensure abattoirs can continue operating and animal vaccines are protected
