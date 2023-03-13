Turkish company says it will resubmit applications to moor ship-mounted power plants at Coega, Saldana, and Richards Bay
The tide has turned for San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle, among the biggest winners in the 2010s
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
Karpowership, the Turkish company seeking to supply 1,220MW of electricity the country, said it doesn’t plan to abandon its work in the country even after setbacks to all three projects.
The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment rejected an application to moor a ship-mounted power plant capable of generating about 450MW at the Coega harbour and Karpowership temporarily withdrew an application for a plant of the same size at Richards Bay...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Karpowership to pursue projects despite setbacks
Turkish company says it will resubmit applications to moor ship-mounted power plants at Coega, Saldanha, and Richards Bay
Karpowership, the Turkish company seeking to supply 1,220MW of electricity the country, said it doesn’t plan to abandon its work in the country even after setbacks to all three projects.
The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment rejected an application to moor a ship-mounted power plant capable of generating about 450MW at the Coega harbour and Karpowership temporarily withdrew an application for a plant of the same size at Richards Bay...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.