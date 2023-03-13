News

Karpowership to pursue projects despite setbacks

Turkish company says it will resubmit applications to moor ship-mounted power plants at Coega, Saldanha, and Richards Bay

14 March 2023 - 12:36 Antony Sguazzin

Karpowership, the Turkish company seeking to supply 1,220MW of electricity the country, said it doesn’t plan to abandon its work in the country even after setbacks to all three projects.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment rejected an application to moor a ship-mounted power plant capable of generating about 450MW at the Coega harbour and Karpowership temporarily withdrew an application for a plant of the same size at Richards Bay...

