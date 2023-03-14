News

Credit Suisse CEO urges patience amid financial sector sell-off

Ulrich Koerner says restructuring will take time as the collapse of SVB throws markets into disarray

14 March 2023 - 18:02 Marion Halftermeyer, Myriam Balezou and Francine Lacqua

Credit Suisse Group CEO Ulrich Koerner has pleaded for patience to orchestrate his radical overhaul, buoyed by client inflows amid the market turmoil this week and quickening job cuts.

Business momentum improved this quarter, including in the markets unit, Koerner said in a Bloomberg Television interview, adding that the bank attracted funds this week after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Koerner is seeking time to pull off his turnaround plan and signalled he is not focused on the stock, which is hovering near a record low...

