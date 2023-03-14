Pushback comes from younger workers who could hold the key to the People Power Party securing a parliamentary majority
Credit Suisse CEO urges patience amid financial sector sell-off
Ulrich Koerner says restructuring will take time as the collapse of SVB throws markets into disarray
Credit Suisse Group CEO Ulrich Koerner has pleaded for patience to orchestrate his radical overhaul, buoyed by client inflows amid the market turmoil this week and quickening job cuts.
Business momentum improved this quarter, including in the markets unit, Koerner said in a Bloomberg Television interview, adding that the bank attracted funds this week after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). Koerner is seeking time to pull off his turnaround plan and signalled he is not focused on the stock, which is hovering near a record low...
