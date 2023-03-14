News

Bitcoin hits highest since June after US pledges support for failed banks

14 March 2023 - 20:25 Suvashree Ghosh and Isabelle Lee

Bitcoin climbed above $26,000 for the first time since June on growing optimism that the digital-asset sector will weather the recent turmoil in the US financial system.

The largest cryptocurrency gained for a fourth day, increasing as much as 9.4% to $26,510. It has rallied about 30% since Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) failed on March 10. Data from derivatives-trading data site Coinglass show that about $230m in short crypto positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours...

