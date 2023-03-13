Company uses the biggest deal of the year to set its course out of the pandemic and back into mainstream pharma.
The World Bank will support the development of Mozambique’s giant natural gas resources if it is the cheapest way to boost energy access in one of the world’s poorest nations, according to an official.
In 2019, the Washington-based lender stopped financing oil and gas extraction projects, aside from “exceptional circumstances” where projects in the poorest countries help connect more people to energy. Mozambique in 2021 had the sixth-lowest GDP per capita globally, while less than one-third of its population of 32-million has electricity access, according to World Bank data. ..
World Bank makes U-turn on Mozambican gas
