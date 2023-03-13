US president juggles his party’s environmental priorities with demands of energy security, sharpened by the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine
The tide has turned for San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle, among the biggest winners in the 2010s
New regulations by the government in Beijing threaten a return to the boom of the past decade
Volkswagen (VW) has chosen Canada to build its first battery plant outside Europe in a bid to fast-track an expansion in the key US market.
The site, in St Thomas, Ontario, is slated to start production in 2027, Europe’s biggest carmaker said Monday. The decision to locate the facility in Canada, amid rich incentives offered in the US as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, will help VW get access to key raw materials and clean energy, according to the company. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Volkswagen to tap US subsidies with battery plant in Canada
Volkswagen (VW) has chosen Canada to build its first battery plant outside Europe in a bid to fast-track an expansion in the key US market.
The site, in St Thomas, Ontario, is slated to start production in 2027, Europe’s biggest carmaker said Monday. The decision to locate the facility in Canada, amid rich incentives offered in the US as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, will help VW get access to key raw materials and clean energy, according to the company. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.