The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has prompted a global reckoning at venture capital and private equity firms, which suddenly found themselves exposed together to the tech industry’s money machine.
SVB billed itself as a one-stop shop for tech visionaries — more than just a bank, a financial partner across loans, currency management, even personal mortgages. Its tactics to bundle client services were deemed aggressive by some, but it was hard to argue with the results: business with 44% of venture-backed technology and health-care companies that went public in 2022, and overall explosive growth during boom times...
Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse sends a wake-up call to regulators
The bank billed itself as a one-stop shop for tech visionaries
