Rio Tinto has begun digging copper from the underground portion of its prized mine in Mongolia — an expansion that will turn the operation into one of the world’s largest — after years of delays, cost blowouts and billion-dollar disputes with the country’s government.
The Oyu Tolgoi project is now producing ore from 1.3km below the surface of the Gobi Desert, Rio’s CEO Jakob Stausholm told reporters gathered at the site. The world’s No. 2 miner is spending $7bn (R127.6bn) on the underground project that’s a cornerstone of the company’s growth plans...
Rio Tinto starts digging copper from prized Mongolia mine
At its peak in 2030, Rio’s Mongolian operation will be the world’s fourth-biggest source of copper, churning out half a million tonnes a year.
