Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially kicked off the toughest election campaign of his career on Friday, with the broadest-ever opposition alliance standing between him and a third decade in power.
Erdogan brought elections forward by more than a month to May 14 from the original date of June 18, despite twin earthquakes devastating much of the country’s southeast last month. He said the decision was aimed at increasing participation by avoiding a clash with university exams, school holidays and the Hajj pilgrimage...
Turkey’s Erdogan seeks third decade in power as he kicks off election campaign
