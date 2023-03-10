Staley's ties to dead pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein are again under the spotlight
At global solar power conferences in recent years, there’s been a buzzword that certain people love to discuss. While difficult to say, it easily projects a brighter future: perovskite.
Pronounced “peh-ruhv-skite,” these solar cells have tantalising potential. Theoretically more powerful, cheaper and less energy intensive to produce than existing technology, they’re also thinner, lighter and — crucially — flexible, opening up a variety of new possible sources of clean power generation, from car rooftops to billboards...
China backs unstable perovskite for next-level solar panels
The benefit is that perovskite products are lighter and bendable, meaning that they can be used in places regular panels can’t be installed
